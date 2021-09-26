Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARTI SINGH Arti Singh reveals reason behind not staying in touch with Sidharth Shukla after Bigg Boss 13

Late actor Sidharth Shukla's family and friends are still grieving his loss. The actor passed away on the morning of September 2 after suffering a massive heart attack. Shaken up by Sidharth's untimely demise, his Bigg Boss 13 co-housemate Arti regrets not staying in touch with him. The actress had her own reasons behind the some. The duo was not in touch for almost two years.

"I wasn’t in touch with Sidharth for almost two years. The last time we spoke was on February 15, 2019. Hamaari baat hi nahi hui. I was quite affected by what was being said about my friendship with Sidharth. I was blamed for coming in between Sidharth and Shehnaaz and their friendship. That deeply affected me. After that, I decided to let them be. I didn’t want to come in between their friendship. I am not someone who would want to become a cause of stress in anyone's life," Arti told ETimes.

Regretting over not speaking to Sidharth, Arti added, "I regret the fact that I didn’t stay in touch with him. Though I thought of calling him on a couple of occasions, I didn’t because I felt that he was happy aur maine socha ki usse apni zindagi jeene do. I was just happy to see him happy and wanted to let him be. But no one expected something like this to happen." Hina Khan dedicates her 'Iconic Actress Award' to late father: 'It’s you who made it possible'

"It’s unfortunate and devastating. My heart goes out to Shehnaaz. The incident has taught me to follow my heart. Saamne wale ka reaction mat socho, tum apne mann ka karo. Tum at least uski awaaz toh sunn loge aur mujhe ye sukoon rehta ki maine koshish ki," the actress further stated.

Arti was trolled for being unfazed by Sidharth’s death or posting pictures on social media. She shared, "I received calls after Sidharth passed away informing me that I was being trolled for posting a picture of mine in a sari. They questioned me on how I could move on so easily and so soon? I want to ask these people whether they even know my state of mind? I could not sleep for nights. Nobody knew what I was going through. What happened had shaken me up. I have realised that life is unpredictable and one should live in the moment."

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla was 40 when he breathed his last. Mumbai's Cooper hospital had confirmed his death. According to one of the hospital officials, around 9:25 am, he was brought dead to the hospital.

