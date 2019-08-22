Shilpa Shetty finalized as the face of MasterChef India Season 6. Read details

Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty has been ruing the headlines these days. There is hardly any day when the actress does not give body goals and now, she has even taken over the limelight for her bindass personality on TV shows. Even though Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Instagram is loaded with pictures and videos of her binge eating desserts on almost every Sunday, the actress flaunts perfect as if she hasn’t touched sweets for a long while. Not just the actress knows how to eat with her heart full, she also knows how to cook healthy and yummy meals. Now fans will be able to see more of Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her craziness for food as the actress has been roped in as the face of the cooking reality show MasterChef India season 6.

Going by the latest buzz reported by Spotboye, Shilpa Shetty is all set to take the center stage for the upcoming season of MasterChef India. She will be seen on the show with two other celebrity chefs and they will judge the contestants on their culinary skills. The report further states that Shilpa is getting paid a whopping amount for her being the face of the show. Earlier Shilpa Shetty has been seen as the judge on dances-based reality show Super Dancers along with choreographer Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu. Her appearance on the show was much liked by the viewers and helped raise the TRP of the show.

On the related note, while Shilpa Shetty has managed to keep the viewers entertained through various mediums, she has been away from the big screen for 13 years. After this long sabbatical, the actress is now all set to return to the big screen with her upcoming Bollywood film Nikamma. Directed by Sabir Khan, the film will also star Bollywood actress Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani and social media sensation Shirley Setia.

Shilpa Shetty will play the role of Avni in the film. Talking about the film, Shilpa Shetty earlier said, "I feel Sabbir Khan who is the director of the film is presenting me in a different manner so, I am really excited for it. I think once an actor always an actor, and once you taste the blood you cannot stay away from it for a long time."

