RadhaKrishn Latest Update: Krishna aka Sumedh Mudgalkar to save Radha by transforming into an old lady Achyuta

Among the various mythological stories, the most popular one has been the tale of Lord Krishna and Radha. There have been a lot of shows that have been made to portray their love story and the recent one which is grabbing everyone’s attention is Star Bharat’s show RadhaKrishn in which the role of Krishna is played by Sumedh Mudgalkar and Radha by Mallika Singh. In the recent episodes of the show, Krishna will be seen taking over the look of a lady Achyuta who happens to be a Vaid.

Talking about his new look in the show, Sumedh in an interview to Zoom said, “The characterization of the role wasn’t fixed by the physical appearance were done. Prosthetic makeup was used to show the old-age which took a long time. It took around one or two hours to get into the character whose name is Achyuta. She is a vaid, doctor in today’s sense. I was under a lot of pressure because in one show I have played Krishna, another female character Gopa Devi and now I am playing one more female character in the same show and it was on me that I had to show some difference between the two.”

The current plot shows Kans (played by Arpit Ranka) promising Goddess Parvati that Ekdansh will not harm Radha and Krishn. Later during the encounter, Ekdansh tries to bite Radha’s husband but gets saved as Radha comes in front to protect him. She gets poisoned and it will be Krishna who will protect her by disguising into a lady doctor in the show.

The show RadhaKrishn has achieved a milestone of completing 250 episodes on the Television. It will be interesting to see the love story of the divine lovers facing the obstacles. The show telecasts from Monday to Saturday on STAR Bharat and for those who don't have access to the television can view the show on Hotstar.

