Manoj Tiwari's daughter Rhiti Tiwari faces mid-week eviction on Bigg Boss 20?

Rhiti Tiwari, actor-politician Manoj Tiwari's daughter, has reportedly been evicted from Bigg Boss 20. The move comes after Rhiti was in the news after her conversation with host Salman Khan during last week's Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. While the episode hasn't been aired yet, several reports have shared details on what led to the decision.

Rhiti Tiwari exits BB 20?

As per reports, Uditi Singh, Mahhi Vij and Yung DSA were given a “vardaan” that allowed them to take away one contestant’s lifeline. Instead of choosing someone else, they decided to target Rhiti Tiwari, mainly because she had already lost her first life. She was abruptly asked to leave the show. The budding singer might be seen packing her bags and leaving the show midway.

Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar episode

The diss battle between Rhiti Tiwari and Uditi Singh took a controversial turn when Rhiti's comments became personal and appeared to go beyond the task. The remarks became a major talking point after Salman Khan addressed the issue during Weekend Ka Vaar.

Calling it “the worst diss ever,” Salman told Rhiti that there were limits to how contestants should speak to each other. He also pointed out that she is Manoj Tiwari's daughter and compared her conduct to Dolly Bindra's during her time on the show. The exchange brought renewed attention to the controversy and sparked discussions around personal remarks made during competitive tasks.

Reacting to the social media claims about his alleged role in Rhiti's casting, Manoj Tiwari recently urged people not to take the events inside the Bigg Boss house too seriously. Having been a contestant on the reality show himself, he described it as a game where something or the other keeps happening throughout the day.

Speaking about the claims that he had used his influence to get Rhiti on the show, Manoj said he was not even aware that she was going to participate in Bigg Boss. He also reminded viewers that the show is a game and asked them not to get unnecessarily upset by what they see on screen. “Bachchon ka Bigg Boss hai, karne do. Social media par yeh bhi likh rahe hain ki kisi pairavi se maine usse Bigg Boss mein bheja hai. Pehle toh mujhe pata hi nahi tha ki woh Bigg Boss mein jaa rahi hai. Bigg Boss ek khel hai, wahan 24 hours kuch na kuch ho raha hai. Isliye usko dekh kar kisi ko unduly upset nahi hona chahiye. Main bhi Bigg Boss mein raha hoon. Woh ek khel hai, uska anand lijiye (It’s Bigg Boss for the kids, let them be. People are even writing on social media that I used my influence to get her into Bigg Boss. For starters, I didn’t even know that she was going to be on Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss is a game, something or the other is happening there 24 hours a day. So, no one should get unduly upset by what they see. I have also been on Bigg Boss. It’s a game, so enjoy it),” he said.

Which contestants have been evicted from Bigg Boss 20 so far?

Ever since the start of Bigg Boss 20, two contestants have been evicted from the show. Rohed Khan was the first contestant to exit the show. Two weeks later, Punjabi actress and Badshah's former wife Isha Rikhi received the least number of votes and exited the show.

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