Bigg Boss 13: Host Salman Khan as Railway Station Master is here to impress

Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan as Railway Station Master

After the leaked pictures of host Salman Khan going viral on the internet, the makers of controversial reality-show Bigg Boss 13 have officially shared the promo poster on their social media. The channel shared superstar Salman Khan’s pictures dressed as the Railway Station master and wrote, “*Drum Roll* Our excitement levels are soaring high as #BiggBoss13 is right around the corner with superstar @beingsalmankhan ! What are you looking forward to the most?" The poster has definitely left the fans even more excited.

Netizens are already keeping an eye on every little detail about the upcoming season of Bigg Boss as it is said that this time the show will lock all the TV celebrities in the house. While Bigg Boss 12 was considered the most boring season of all, there are high expectations from season 13. Even the makers of the show are trying their best to take the show on another level when it comes to entertainment. Earlier also, Salman Khan himself teased his fans with a behind-the-scenes picture of himself from the shoot of Bigg Boss 13. The actor was shooting the promo for the show and treated his fans with a glimpse of it.

Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 13 sets

Also read: Bigg Boss: Top 10 Most Controversial Celebrity Couples of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss Show of All Time

Interestingly, other than the location of the Bigg Boss house which has been shifted to Mumbai from Lonavala, the prize money of the show has also been increased. The latest buzz suggests that the winning amount of Bigg Boss 13 will be Rs 1 cr. Talking about the contestants of Bigg Boss 13, actor Chunky Pandey’s name is said to have been finalized for the show. It is also said that actor Sidharth Shukla will also be seen in the show along with Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 runners up Aditya Narayan.

Here is the tentative list of contestants taking part in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13- Boxer Vijendra Singh, Meghna Malik, Rajeev Khandelwal, Mithun Chakraborty son Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Dayanand Shetty, TV actress Devolina Banerjee, Warina Hussain, Rakesh Vashisht, Ankita Lokhande and more.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: This Naagin 3 actress to become a part of Salman Khan’s show

Bigg Boss 13: Here are all the celebrities who are rumoured to be coming in Salman Khan's show

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page