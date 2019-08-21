Bigg Boss 13: This Naagin 3 actress to become a part of Salman Khan’s show

One of the biggest reality shows of the small screen, Bigg Boss 13 is all set to roll down on Television on September 29, as per the recent updates, The show hosted by Dabangg 3 actor Salman Khan will have a list of only celebrity contestants entering the show this year barring the entry of the common man because of the unsuccessful 12th season of the show. As per a recent development, Naagin 3 actress Mahira Sharma who was seen playing the role of Jamini the supernatural show has been approached by the makers.

Not only Naagin 3, but she has also even worked in Pearl V Puri and Ishita Dutta’s ‘Bepanah Pyaarr.’ Talking about other contestants, there were also reports that Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Shivin Narang has also been approached. Apart from them, celebrities like Chunky Pandey, Sidharth Shukla, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Aditya Narayan, Mahika Sharma, Mugdha Godse, Rajpal Yadav, and Richa Bhadra have been confirmed for this season. However, no official confirmation has been given.

Talking about the host, he has recently shot four promos of Bigg Boss 13 before getting busy for the shoot of his upcoming film, as per Mumbai Mirror. Not only this, recently a picture of the actor in the attire of a station master went viral. A report in Tellychakkar states, “Salman will be seen playing the role of a station master in the Bigg Boss 13 promo. He will be seated in a cabin, shaking because of the tremors of trains passing by, as he explains the concept of the new season.”

The makers have even shifted the house from Lonavala to Mumbai this time. It was being said that the show will have a theme of horror. However, the social media promotions going on for the show has the hashtag of #BB13war which gives a hint of the new theme as war.

