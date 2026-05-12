The Punisher One Last Kill OTT release date in India: When and where to watch

New Delhi:

Marvel followers have been eagerly awaiting the return of one of their series' darkest and most intense characters. Jon Bernthal has made a comeback as Frank Castle in the newly announced Marvel Television special presentation, The Punisher: One Last Kill. This film is out shortly after the launch of the second season of Daredevil: Born Again, and has caused quite a stir among fans online due to its promising plot line.

The Punisher: One Last Kill was set to release worldwide on May 12, 2026 exclusively on Disney+ in various countries, whereas Indian fans can enjoy it on Jio Hotstar. Marvel has made sure to position this show as one of its important offerings within its expanding street-level superhero universe. This special is also expected to act as a transition into future MCU movies such as Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Jon Bernthal reprising his role as Frank Castle

Another important highlight of this special includes Jon Bernthal, who has written the special and has reprised his role as Frank Castle. This is Jon Bernthal’s first-ever solo outing for the Punisher character through Marvel Studios. He had played the role of the character before in Netflix's Punisher special and also in Daredevil: Born Again.

According to the synopsis provided by Marvel, the main character, Frank Castle, seeks to leave behind his life filled with violence and look for a higher goal that is not based on revenge. Unfortunately, he finds himself caught up in another war due to the emergence of an 'unforeseen force.'

The audience members have shown great interest in the new show through their feedback. They perceive it as a very emotional and violent movie and also as one of the possible last parts dedicated to Frank Castle. Some people appreciate the way Marvel continues to develop its storyline.

Nevertheless, The Punisher: One Last Kill became one of the most awaited movies among the Marvel releases in 2026.

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