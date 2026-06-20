Before Brand New Day, where to watch Tom Holland's first three Spider-Man films on OTT

New Delhi:

Hollywood actor Tom Holland is set to return as Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and there is a lot of buzz around the film among Marvel fans. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, this marks the fourth instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The upcoming film, starring Tom Holland and his real-life partner Zendaya, is set to release on July 30 in India and on July 31, 2026, worldwide.

As fans await the new release, several fans are planning to revisit the earlier films in the franchise to catch up on the story so far. Let's take a look at where you can stream the previous Spider-Man films in this franchise on OTT platform.

Where to watch Tom Holland's Spider-Man films on OTT?

1. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

The first film in the franchise, Spider-Man: Homecoming, directed by Jon Watts, was released in 2017. It is available to watch on Prime Video. Apart from Tom, Zendaya and Michael Keaton, the film stars Donald Glover, Robert Downey Jr, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, and others.

It follows the story of Peter Parker, who tries to live a normal school life while secretly being Spider-Man. The plot continues when he takes on Adrian "The Vulture" Toomes, who is selling dangerous alien-based weapons.

2. Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Spider-Man: Far From Home is available to stream on Prime Video. In this film, Peter Parker goes on a school trip to Europe, but his holiday takes an unexpected turn when he has to fight powerful elemental creatures. However, he later teams up with a new hero, Mysterio, whose true intentions are not clear.

3. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

The third instalment in the Spider-Man MCU franchise, titled Spider-Man: No Way Home, was released in 2021 and can also be streamed on Prime Video.

The film follows the story of Peter Parker, who asks Doctor Strange to fix his exposed identity, but the spell goes wrong and opens the multiverse, bringing dangerous villains from other worlds into his life.

Also Read: Why Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day isn't getting an IMAX release and what replaces it