The Lord of the Rings: Season 3 gets premiere date, Prime Video renews show for Season 4

New Delhi:

Prime Video has officially announced that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 will premiere on November 11, 2026. The fantasy epic has also been renewed early for a fourth season following the global success of its first two instalments.

On the same day, the makers have also reviewed the show for its fourth season. However, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 4's release date has been kept under wraps as of now.

Prime Video confirms Season 3 release date

Fans of Middle-earth finally have a release date to look forward to. During Amazon’s annual Upfront presentation, Prime Video confirmed that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 will premiere on November 11, 2026. Alongside the announcement, the streaming giant also renewed the series for a fourth season, showing continued confidence in one of its biggest global franchises.

According to Amazon MGM Studios, the series has attracted more than 185 million viewers worldwide and remains one of the platform’s strongest contributors to new Prime membership sign-ups.

A major success for Prime Video

Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television at Amazon MGM Studios, praised the response received by the fantasy drama and said the journey through Middle-earth continues to resonate strongly with audiences across the world.

The series has become one of Prime Video's highest-performing titles. Season 1 remains the biggest television premiere in the history of the platform, while Season 2 ranks among the top five most-watched returning seasons. The second season also debuted as the number one original series on Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 chart.

Critics have also responded positively to the show’s ambitious scale, visual effects and cinematic storytelling, with both seasons receiving Certified Fresh ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.

What to expect

Season 3 will reportedly take place several years after the events of Season 2 and will centre on the War of the Elves and Sauron. The upcoming chapter is expected to show Sauron attempting to forge the One Ring in a bid to gain complete control over Middle-earth.

Set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, the series explores the Second Age of Middle-earth, featuring kingdoms, heroes and villains that shaped Tolkien’s legendary world.

Team behind the fantasy epic

The series continues to be led by showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay. Executive producers include Lindsey Weber, Justin Doble, Kate Hazell and Charlotte Brandstrom. The show is produced by Amazon MGM Studios.

The first two seasons of The Rings of Power are currently streaming on Prime Video.

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