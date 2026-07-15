Tej Pratap Yadav joins Bhojpuri Bawaal: Release date, cast, plot and all you need to know

New Delhi:

Bhojpuri cinema's biggest superstars are coming together for India's first celebrity reality show of its kind, and among them is a name commonly heard in Bihar’s political sphere - Tej Pratap Yadav.

Ahead of the show's release in August, a teaser has been released, which offers a glimpse into the ‘bawaal’ waiting for the audience.

When is Bhojpuri Bawaal releasing?

Bhojpuri Bawaal is set to premiere on August 2, 2026, and will be available on JioHotstar and Colors.

What is Bhojpuri Bawaal about?

Touted as India's first "celebrity follow" reality format, Bhojpuri Bawaal tracks its cast's real lives and ditches the task-and-elimination format. The show gives insight into the cast’s navigation of fame, ambition, family, friendships and rivalries, stuff that has stayed largely out of the audience’s view until now.

Bhojpuri Bawaal teaser out

The teaser opens on the cast at a dinner table trying to agree on how to introduce the show, before banter turns into accusations, with the stars calling out rumours and controversies about each other on camera. Popular Bhojpuri actor and singer Nirahua closes the promo with a line clearly aimed at the camera, "Yeh Bhojpuri Bawaal... Bigg Boss ke upar jayega" (this will go bigger than Bigg Boss).

Who are the contestants of Bhojpuri Bawaal?

Bhojpuri Bawaal stars Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Aamrapali Dubey, and Kajal Raghwani are going to be joined by Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Chief Minister of Bihar, after his expulsion from RJD in 2025.

Pawan Singh, Aamrapali Dubey, Tej Pratap talk about Bhojpuri Bawaal

Actor and singer Pawan Singh said the show is a chance for audiences to see "who we really are beyond the headlines," adding that the teaser is "just the beginning."

Aamrapali Dubey said the show is set to capture things that happen beyond the camera, “People often think they know us because they've followed our work for years. But there's so much that happens beyond the camera. Bhojpuri Bawaal is an opportunity to share that side with audiences.”

While Kajal Raghwani said the show isn't manufactured drama but real relationships and personalities, "when the cameras usually aren't rolling."

Nirahua felt that "nobody is pretending to be perfect" on the show, calling it the best part. “The best part about Bhojpuri Bawaal is that nobody is pretending to be perfect. We laugh together, argue together, pull each other's legs, and speak our minds. That's what makes this journey real,” he said.

Tej Pratap said, “This show captures that spirit honestly while bringing together personalities that audiences have never seen interact like this before."

Bhojpuri Bawaal will stream on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors at 10.30 pm.

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