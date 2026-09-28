Chumbak Season 2 announced; when and where to watch Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani's series

Netflix is bringing back Chumbak with a second part. The show is written and directed by Aatish Kapadia and produced by Kapadia along with Jamnadas (JD) Majethia, known for the hit sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Khichdi, and others.

Chumbak Season 2: When and where to watch

Chumbak, the neighbourhood comedy, returns with eight new episodes on October 1. It can be watched on Netflix.

The first part introduced viewers to a lively colony where everyone's lives were closely connected. One person's problem would quickly become everyone's concern, leading to a series of funny and chaotic situations. The eighth episode ended with several questions still unanswered, leaving viewers curious about what happens next.

What to expect from Chumbak Season 2?

Chumbak Part 2 takes the story forward with new problems and more mix-ups in the colony. Friendships will be tested as the residents once again find themselves involved in each other's lives. Rajni and Kuku, played by Neena Gupta and Deven Bhojani, will try to bring everyone together as the chaos unfolds.

Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani talk about Chumbak Season 2

Talking about the new episodes, Neena Gupta said, "Chumbak has received so much love, and I'm truly grateful for it. Making this show took me right back to my own childhood, to a time when neighbours were practically family, always in and out of each other's homes, always a little too involved in each other's business! That same warmth was there on our set too. Working with Aatish, JD, and this entire cast felt like being part of one big, joyful family, and we truly had the time of our lives making this show. Every family in this colony has their own story to tell, and Part 2 brings so much more of all of that. There is more madness, more heart, and yes, a lot more of Rajni's journey too. I can't wait for all of you to see what's next."

Deven Bhojani also thanked viewers for accepting his character Kuku. He said, "Thank you for loving Kuku despite all his flaws and innocent mistakes. Many, many thanks from all of us to everyone who embraced this colony," adding, "Kuku has a special place in my heart, there's a certain innocence to him that's been such a joy to bring to life. Honestly, every character in Chumbak has their own quirks, there's something so endearing about each of them that you can't help but root for them. The second part is nothing short of entertaining, in true JD & Aatish style!"

The second part brings back the show's ensemble cast, including Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Arjun Bijlani, Helly Shah, Manasi Parekh, Sumeet Vyas, Sandeepa Dhar, Sumeet Raghavan, Anant V. Joshi, Amyra Dastur, Delnaaz Irani and Atul Kumar.

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