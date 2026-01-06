Pawan Singh turns 40: Who is the mystery woman with sindoor seen beside actor in viral cake-cutting video? Bhojpuri actor, Pawan Singh, who recently turned 40 and celebrates his birthday in an event that soon made waves online.

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh recently celebrated his 40th birthday and as with most Pawan Singh-related incidents, this one is no exception, and it is already trending on social media platforms.

A video from his birthday party went viral, showing him was celebrating with a happy smile as he cut a cake amidst cheers and well-wishers. However, what took everyone’s attention was a woman in his vicinity with sindoor on her forehead!

Who is the mystery girl?

Soon, the entire social media was filled with questions. 'Who's the mysterious female?' The visuals went viral in the form of screenshots and slowed-down videos. But the news didn't take much time to be refuted either.

These speculations were ignited over a birthday video that had originally been posted on Instagram by the wife of an Indian YouTube celebrity named Pawan Singh named Jyoti Singh. This particular video increased the confusion among the onlookers who were unaware of who Mahima Singh was.

Who is Mahima Singh?

Mahima Singh is a Banda, Uttar Pradesh native and a relatively new entrant in the Bhojpuri film industry. Currently, she is collaborating with Pawan Singh on a new assignment, and this is why she is a part of the event. Before this, the pair had been spotted in the Bani Laika song performance. This had created buzz on social media platforms and had further added to their couple chemistry.

On the other hand, the Lucknow bash was attended by a number of influential personalities like former Jaunpur MP Dhananjay Singh and BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain, which establishes Pawan Singh’s popularity. And as the dust is settling, what is left is the reminder that in the age of viral videos, things are easily misunderstood. Pawan Singh’s 40th birthday will be remembered not only for the controversy that surrounded the rumor, but also for the emotion that surrounded the event.

