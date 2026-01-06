Deepika Padukone's birthday fan meet: Here's what she gifted fans; menu that was served at the event Before celebrating her birthday abroad, Deepika Padukone held a fan meet in Mumbai. During the event, the actress also gave her fans valuable gifts. Let's know what was inside the gift box.

New Delhi:

Bollywood's top actress, Deepika Padukone, celebrated her 40th birthday last Monday. The global star celebrated her birthday in New York with her husband and family. But before going abroad, she organised a fan meet in Mumbai, where she invited fans from across the country to express her gratitude and connect with them.

The actress even paid for their airfare and arranged for their transportation from the airport to the venue. Details of the gifts Deepika gave her fans have also emerged. Find out what gifts Deepika gave her fans and what she offered them at the meet.

Deepika's grand welcome

Fans who arrived at the event were given welcome baskets in their cars, which contained several gifts. Deepika's fans have now shared pictures and videos expressing their gratitude to their favorite actress. These include photos of the baskets containing the gifts. The pictures show that the baskets included items such as dry fruits, ORS tetra packs, and coconut water. Each basket also contained a letter titled 'A Day of Gratitude with Deepika Padukone'. It read, 'Thank you for taking the time and making the journey today. Hope to see you soon.'

The food menu

The event was a private affair. The food menu featured a lavish buffet with a variety of dishes ranging from chicken and fish to paneer platters and pastries. Non-alcoholic drinks and mocktails were also available. The venue was decorated in red, maroon, and gold colors, including a Christmas tree and themed decorations. A fan wall was created for fans to write messages for Deepika.

Deepika's gifts box for fans

During the event, each fan was also given a large gift hamper from Deepika. The hamper, which reportedly weighed five kilograms and was worth approximately Rs 15,000, included a weighted blanket, a branded silk eye mask, an ergonomic pillow and products from Deepika's skincare brand. These included a cleanser, moisturizer, and sunscreen.

Deepika met each fan personally and read their handwritten messages. Several fans have now shared videos of the meeting on social media, showing Deepika cutting her birthday cake while the fans sing the song 'Aankhon Mein Teri Ajab Si Adaayein.' Deepika also spoke about various topics during the occasion and motivated her fans.

On the work front

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Rohit Shetty's multi-starrer film Singham Again. She will now be seen in King with Shah Rukh Khan. She also has a film with Allu Arjun, directed by Atlee, in the pipeline.

