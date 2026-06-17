Rapper Santy Sharma hints at something 'Bigg' as speculation around BB 20 contestant list grows

New Delhi:

Bigg Boss is one of the hit reality TV shows, and the buzz around the contestants for its upcoming season 20 has already started stirring on the internet. Like every year, several names are being linked to the new season, and this time, rapper Santy Sharma's name is among them.

Adding to the excitement, rapper Santy Sharma dropped a hint about something "Bigg", leading to speculation about his possible entry into the Bigg Boss 20 contestant lineup. While no official confirmation has been made by the makers yet, his post has already caught the attention of fans.

Santy Sharma shares cryptic post amid Bigg Boss 20 contestant rumours

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Santy Sharma on Tuesday shared a video in which he can be seen working out at a gym, along with a note that read, "Preparing for something Bigg." Take a look below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ @SANTY_SHARMA_OFFICIAL)Screengrab taken from Santy Sharma's Instagram Story.

For the unversed, the real name of Santy Sharma is Ganesh Sharma. He is an Indian rapper, singer and lyricist who comes from Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam. The rapper recently made his Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's comedy drama Housefull 5, which made him gain wider recognition.

Santy Sharma's famous songs

Santy Sharma started his music career in 2016 and released his first track, Suni Suni Sadko. He later gained attention with his motivational rap song Udaan, which received a positive response from listeners. Some of his popular songs include Koshish Meri, The Valentine Song, Fake Stars, Mujhe Pyaar Kar, Sheher Vich, Gangsta, Tujhi Aichi, Dhoka among others.

About Bigg Boss 20

According to reports, the new season of Bigg Boss will be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The filming of Bigg Boss 20 is expected to begin on September 21, 2026, while the contestant selection process is likely to start soon.

Apart from Santy Sharma, the rumoured list of Bigg Boss 20 contestants reportedly includes Redheemaa, Elvish Yadav, Awez Darbar, Ruru Thakur, Arbaz Patel, Bhavya Singh, Tushar Karwar, Uorfi Javed, Faisal Shaikh (Mr Faisu), Jannat Zubair, and Anjali Arora.

Also Read: Who is Santy Sharma? Rapper trends amid Bigg Boss 20 contestant rumours