Exclusive: Sana Thampi recalls Kiran Rao's guidance before intimate scenes with Gurfateh: 'She would spend...'

New Delhi:

Model-turned-actor Sana Thampi made her acting debut with Netflix's hit franchise Lust Stories 3. The third instalment of the anthology series brings together filmmakers including Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj. Sana featured in acclaimed filmmaker Kiran Rao's segment, where she starred opposite Gurfateh Pirzada.

In an exclusive interview with India TV, debutante Sana Thampi opened up about her experience of working with Kiran Rao and also shed light on the process of shooting intimate and sensitive scenes for Lust Stories 3.

Sana Thampi reveals how Kiran Rao prepped her for Lust Stories 3

When asked about Kiran Rao's advice to her before she went on the sets of Lust Stories 3, Sana said, "More than advice, she [Kiran Rao] really coached me into becoming this character. There were quite a few; we spent about a week doing workshops and scene work. She would spend one-on-one time with me to prep for the scenes and go over the lines. To help me understand better who this character was in her eyes."

Sana Thampi on shooting intimate scenes in Lust Stories 3

Talking about the process of shooting intimate scenes for her segment in Lust Stories 3, Sana revealed, "From the very beginning, I was told that there would be an intimacy coordinator who would be a part of this."

She continued, "Even before the workshops, we did our scene work or readings and stuff. The team made this process quite stress-free for me."

Emphasising that intimacy scenes are completely choreographed, Sana said, "During the filming, I realised that intimacy scenes are completely choreographed and there's nothing that is going to be thrown in my direction that is unexpected. It's a closed set, and there are people who take care of every minute aspect of it, making sure that I'm in a position to voice my opinion, taking care of what I'm good with, comfortable with, and what my boundaries are."

Revealing that she not only attended workshops with the intimacy coordinators but also with her co-star Gurfateh Pirzada, Sana said, "I've done this workshop not just with the intimacy coordinators but with Gurfateh also there during the workshops. I felt very comfortable, and it was easy shooting this with the team."

Speaking about the kind of roles she wants to explore in the future. She said, "I'm taking my time to see what comes my way. I would like to have options and the ability to choose."

Lust Stories 3 is currently streaming on Netflix in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English.

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