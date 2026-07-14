Veena Manvi disqualified from Bankipur bypoll; Tej Pratap Yadav alleges conspiracy

Patna:

The Bankipur Assembly by-election took another dramatic turn on Tuesday after the nomination of Veena Manvi, the candidate fielded by Tej Pratap Yadav's Jan Shakti Janata Dal (JJD), was rejected by the Returning Officer. The decision has added a fresh twist to what is already shaping up to be one of Bihar's most closely watched bypolls.

Veena Manvi had already been in the spotlight during the nomination process, with her filing attracting considerable commotion. She was also arrested shortly after submitting her nomination papers, making the latest development even more significant.

Why was the nomination rejected?

Election rules require candidates contesting as independents or on behalf of unrecognised political parties to submit nomination papers carrying the signatures of 10 proposers.

Officials found that Veena Manvi's nomination papers contained the signatures of only nine proposers.

As a result, her nomination was rejected for failing to meet the mandatory requirement.

Tej Pratap Yadav alleges conspiracy

Soon after learning that his party candidate's nomination had been rejected, JJD national president and former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav reached the Patna Collectorate and met the Returning Officer to seek details of the decision.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, he alleged that there had been a conspiracy against his party's candidate and claimed the nomination had been deliberately rejected.

Tej Pratap said he had complete faith in the judiciary and announced that the party would challenge the decision in court.

He maintained that injustice had been done to Veena Manvi and expressed confidence that the party would receive justice through legal proceedings.

Why the Bankipur bypoll has become interesting

The high-profile Bankipur Assembly by-election has already witnessed several unexpected developments.

The BJP initially fielded Abhishek Kumar Sinha, also known as Bunty, as its candidate. However, shortly after filing his nomination papers, he withdrew from the contest, citing personal reasons.

The party subsequently named Neeraj Kumar Sinha as its new candidate.

The contest has also drawn attention because Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor is contesting an election for the first time.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), meanwhile, has fielded Rekha Devi.

When is the Bankipur bypoll?

Voting for the high-profile Bankipur Assembly by-election in Patna is scheduled for 30 July.

The seat fell vacant after Nitin Nabin, BJP's national general secretary, resigned, leading to the by-election.

ALSO READ: Big relief for Lalu Yadav in fodder scam case as Supreme Court refuses to cancel his bail