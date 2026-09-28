Siwet Tomar evicted after fight with Shehzad Poonawalla in Rise and Fall, Swara Bhasker, Karan Patel walk out

The game inside the Tower took a dramatic turn in the third episode of Prime Video's Rise and Fall Season 2. Alliances have started to change, and contestants have started planning their next moves. While the Workers were already discussing possible nominations, the Rulers were busy assessing who could pose a threat to their position.

Niharika Tiwari and Anish Bhagat were seen discussing Kajal Raghwani and Manish Kashyap as their respective targets. In the Penthouse, Shehzad Poonawalla and Irina Rudakova were making their own plans. Gautam Gulati, Manish and Niharika also discussed the competition.

Siwat Tomar was made the target

The Rulers were then introduced to the Ultimate Ruler race. The winner would get the most important decision-making power in the Tower and would also remain safe from the fall that week. However, before the race could begin, one contestant had to be eliminated from the competition. The Rulers had to decide who they thought was the weakest decision-maker.

Siwet soon became the centre of the discussion. Several Rulers named him as the weakest decision-maker, while Karan Patel also picked Shehzad as a target. The vote also exposed the growing tension between Siwet and Shehzad. The two had entered the Tower planning to play together, but their equation appeared to change as the race for power intensified.

Reacting to Shehzad, Siwet said, “Fattu aadmi.. peet peeche kehta hai saath dena”, before adding, “Strong woh hota hai na jiske aage tum haath jodhkar aate ho ke saath dena hai mera jab Swara ke aage mein khada honga." He also had a message for Shehzad and Tej Pratap Yadav: “Jabban na keemat rakha karo iski”.

Siwet was eventually declared the weakest decision-maker and was eliminated from the Ultimate Ruler race. However, he was given another opportunity to influence the game. He was asked to name the Ruler he considered the weakest decision-maker and chose Shehzad.

Siwet and Shehzad's rivalry takes an ugly turn

Shehzad then named Karan, Karan chose Swara, and Swara picked Raj. This left Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tej Pratap Yadav and Irina Rudakova as the first three contenders for the Ultimate Ruler title.

Meanwhile, Siwet's equation with Swara also took an unexpected turn. Despite previously deciding that he would not speak to her again, he was seen sitting and talking with her. Shehzad questioned the sudden change and accused Siwet of double standards. The argument soon escalated into a physical altercation.

Siwet grabbed Shehzad by the neck and pushed him down. Shehzad was left injured, and his clothes were torn during the clash.

What happened next?

The biggest shock unfolded. The Tower's rules came into effect, and the consequences of the physical altercation were immediate. Since violence is considered a serious rule violation, Siwet was asked to leave the Tower. What began as a heated argument in the Penthouse had now resulted in a sudden exit.

However, the matter did not end there. Swara questioned the decision and said that if Siwet had to leave, Shehzad should also face the same consequences. She said, “That's not fair, agar Siwet ko aap nikal rahe ho, then Shehzad cannot come back”.

Karan also backed Siwet and took the situation a step further. He said he would be willing to leave if Siwet was asked to go. He said, “Aur yeh niklega toh hum bhi niklegenge because provoke jisne kiya usko wohi mila jo uska nateeja hona chahiye”.

What happened next changed the equation inside the Penthouse. As Siwet was asked to leave through the lift, Swara and Karan decided to walk out with him. What was initially Siwet's exit soon became a joint decision by three Rulers. The clash had already changed the dynamics inside the Tower.

Who is in the Penthouse and Basement?

By the end of the episode, Karan Patel, Tej Pratap Yadav, Shehzad Poonawalla, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Swara Bhasker, Siwet Tomar, Irina Rudakova and Raj Grover were in the Penthouse.

Niharika Tiwari, Kaira Anu, Anish Bhagat, Sara Gurpal, Manish Kashyap, Gautam Gulati and Kajal Raghwani remained in the Basement.

With the Ultimate Ruler race now underway, the power equation inside the Tower is already shifting. Siwet and Shehzad's fallout has added another layer of tension, while Siwet and Swara's unexpected interaction has left viewers wondering what comes next.

Produced by Banijay Asia, Rise and Fall Season 2 is hosted by Virender Sehwag. The show streams for free on Prime Video, with new episodes arriving every day at 12 noon.

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