Inspector Zende: Manoj Bajpayee, Jim Sarbh unite for Netflix thriller set in 80s Mumbai Netflix's Inspector Zende stars Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh in a gripping cat-and-mouse chase. Releasing September 5, 2025, only on Netflix.

One of the most versatile actors from the entertainment industry, Manoj Bajpayee, is all set to share screen space with Jim Sarbh in the new Netflix show 'Inspector Zende.' Directed by Chinmay D. Mandlekar and produced by Jay Shewakramani and Om Raut, the quirky cop-drama show will be released only on Netflix on September 5, 2025, coinciding with Teachers' Day.

The show 'Inspector Zende' is set against the backdrop of 70s and 80s Mumbai. The story follows the infamous Swimsuit Killer, who breaks out of Tihar Jail, and a determined police officer must track him down at all costs. Read further to know about its cast and other details.

Netflix’s Inspector Zende announcement

Sharing the announcement poster on social media handles, Netflix wrote, "Chor - police ka khel ab hoga shuru. Inspector Zende is now reporting for duty. Watch Inspector Zende, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh, out 5 September, only on Netflix."

It is worth noting that this Netflix series marks the first time Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh will be working together.

Cast of Inspector Zende: Manoj Bajpayee, Jim Sarbh and more

In this series, Manoj Bajpayee can be seen as Inspector Madhukar Zende, while Jim Sarbh will portray the role of charming trickster and notorious 'swimsuit killer' Carl Bhojraj. It also features Bhalchandra Kadam, Sachin Khedekar, Girija Oak and Harish Dudhade in pivotal roles.

Manoj Bajpayee nd Jim Sarbh's upcoming projects

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee, who is widely known for his work in the films and series like 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Satya', and 'The Family Man', was last seen in the action thriller film 'Despatch' alongside Shahana Goswami. He will be next seen in upcoming season of 'The Family Man'.

While Jim Sarbh who portray the role of Adil Khanna in the television series 'Made in Heaven' was recently appeared in the Dhanush's starrer 'Kuberaa', will be next seen in 'Made in India - A Titan Story', according to IMDb.

