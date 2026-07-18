India's Got Latent 2 contestant receives zero points, sparks outrage after calling herself a 'man-hater'

New Delhi:

Stand up comedian Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent Season 2, is once again making headlines following the release of its third episode. This time, contestant Sakshi Jha has sparked controversy over her audition. During her performance, she described herself as a 'man-hater' and said she wanted to beat up her husband after drinking alcohol. Her remarks and interaction with host Samay Raina quickly went viral, triggering widespread criticism online.

The performance also marked a first for the season, with Sakshi becoming the first contestant to receive zero points from every judge.

Sakshi Jha describes herself as a 'man-hater'

Samay Raina was recently ordered to pay a fine of Rs 3 lakh for failing to comply with Supreme Court directives. Amid this, his show has once again found itself at the centre of online discussion because of a contestant's controversial remarks.

The third episode of India's Got Latent Season 2 premiered on Netflix on Friday and introduced several new contestants, including Sakshi Jha, a teacher and social media creator from Bihar. She soon became one of the episode's most talked-about participants after introducing herself as a 'man-hater' and saying that her life's goal was to 'beat up her husband after drinking alcohol'.

What did the contestant say?

Sakshi also claimed that she disliked not only men in general but also her own father and brother. She said: 'Hi, I'm Sakshi and I'm a man-hater. Actually, I enjoy shattering men's egos. My friends tell me, "Sakshi, you're so lame." Fair enough, I am.

'I feel like I can never become a big person, no matter how hard I try, because I am a woman. In this generation, being a woman is trauma, pure trauma. I don't really hate any specific caste, but I hate men. What do men actually know? Yet they act all high and mighty, claiming, "I am a man." Really? Were you born from your father's womb? It was a woman who gave birth to you, right? I don't even like my father and brother simply because they are men.'

Contestant receives zero points from all judges

After hearing her remarks, host Samay Raina and judges Tanmay Bhat, Vishal Dadlani, Raghu Ram and Yashraj Mehra awarded Sakshi zero points, making her the first contestant in India's Got Latent Season 2 to receive no points from the entire panel.

During the exchange, Tanmay Bhat asked how her father reacted to her views about men. Sakshi replied:

'I hate him too. He is my father, but he is also a man. I hate my grandfather as well, and he hates me because I don't like his grandson, my brother.'

Remarks about Bihar also spark criticism

During the conversation, Sakshi also made jokes and remarks about people from Bihar. Shortly after the episode was released, clips of her audition began circulating on social media, prompting criticism from many viewers.

She claimed that the men in Bihar were 'not good', saying that this was one of the reasons behind her views.

Also Read: 'If this is not arrogance, then we have to check Oxford dictionary': Inside Samay Raina's SC hearing