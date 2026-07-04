Who is Kapil Dinkar? Uttar Pradesh Police constable wins Rs 1 lakh on India's Got Latent Season 2

New Delhi:

The second episode of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2 was released on Friday. Everyone was surprised when Kapil Dinkar, a constable with the Uttar Pradesh Police, walked onto the stage. Samay Raina even appeared confused and told him that he could not wear a police uniform on stage. Kapil then clarified that he is a real police constable.

As he took the stage, Kapil jokingly asked, 'You started this again? Weren't you satisfied after getting it shut down last time?' Kapil went on to perform his songs and eventually won the show's cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

Who is Kapil Dinkar?

During the show, Kapil revealed that he joined the Uttar Pradesh Police as a constable in 2021. He said that while music had always been his passion, becoming a police officer was his mother's dream.

Introducing himself, he said, "I am a singer, lyricist and composer. That is what soothes my soul. Apart from that, I am a police officer to pay the bills."

Kapil Dinkar had permission to perform professionally

Kapil shared that he is the only police officer in his department who has permission to sing professionally. He explained that he mostly works night shifts so that he can focus on music during the day.

He also revealed that he is an author. He has written three books and is currently working on eight more.

Kapil Dinkar won unanimous praise

Kapil performed one of his original songs on the show and received 10 points from every panellist. He also jokingly gave himself 10 points before taking home the cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

A light-hearted exchange

Samay asked Kapil whether he had ever feared crime in Uttar Pradesh. Kapil confidently replied, "No. We have been given a lot of freedom, and we are doing a great job."

Harsh Limbachiyaa then joked, "If we commit a crime, you'll be the one who has to catch us." Kapil immediately responded, "Why would you commit a crime in the first place?"

Thanking the police officer for appearing on the show, Samay said, "Thank you for having someone from the police department on our show. It has further boosted our show's credibility."

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