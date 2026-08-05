Harshad Chopda breaks silence after Lock Upp 2 eviction; talks about his journey and Shivangi Joshi

New Delhi:

TV actors Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi recently grabbed fans' attention after a dramatic episode of Netflix's Lock Upp 2. After a task, Harshad became the show's first finalist. However, in one of the previous episodes, he surprised everyone by giving up his finalist spot to save Shivangi from elimination. He decided to sacrifice his place despite the other inmates trying to stop him.

After his eviction, Harshad appeared on Tejasswi Prakash's podcast, titled "Shut Upp with Tejasswi", where he opened up about his approach to the game, his bond with Shivangi and his journey on the show. Read on to know what he said.

Harshad Chopda opens up about his game in Lock Upp 2

When Tejasswi told Harshad that she did not expect him to leave the show so early, the actor said he wanted to simply be himself and was not concerned about how viewers would react. "My game was that of a no game. I thought this is a show where you are going to be yourself. I was not worried how people would react. The only one side that I didn't want to show was my emotional side."

Tejasswi said that he seemed to put his own game aside and became Shivangi Joshi's shield. Harshad explained, "Because we have been friends for a little while and when we got into that scenario where there are 15-16 people… which was challenging in the sense that food was less, then automatically the situation became such that we did not think what happened next."

Lock Upp 2 grand finale tonight

The most-anticipated grand finale of Lock Upp 2 is scheduled to be held on August 5, 2026 (Wednesday). Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, the finale episode will also feature a media round, which will help in deciding the winner of Lock Upp 2 through a voting process. The winner is set to take home a cash prize of Rs 1 crore.

Contestants who have secured their place in the grand finale of Lock Upp 2 are Shivangi Joshi, Shreya Kalra, Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde and Yogesh Rawat. In the latest episode, Akanksha Chamola and Varun Yadav were eliminated from the finale race.

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Lock Upp 2 gets its top five finalists; Akanksha Chamola, Varun Yadav eliminated from Netflix show