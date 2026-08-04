Why are Harshad Chopda fans calling Shivangi Joshi 'selfish'? Here's what happened on Lock Upp Season 2

New Delhi:

Monday's episode of Lock Upp Season 2 left viewers divided and sparked a heated discussion online. While Harshad Chopda's actions during the episode earned widespread praise from fans, Shivangi Joshi found herself facing criticism, with some social media users even calling her 'selfish' after a dramatic turn of events inside the house.

The backlash stems from an advantage awarded to Shreya Kalra that ultimately led to Harshad sacrificing his position as the show's first finalist to save Shivangi from elimination. However, it was Shivangi's reaction during the emotional moment that caught viewers' attention.

Contestants were asked to choose the first finalist

In a task, contestants were given 60 minutes to collectively decide who should become the first finalist of the season. As part of the challenge, participants had to leave the task area one by one until a final decision could be reached.

During the task, Shreya Kalra picked a special box labelled 'Advantage'. By choosing the box, she exited the race to become the first finalist but secured a mystery advantage for later in the game.

As the task progressed, the remaining contestants gradually left the area by mutual agreement, eventually leaving only Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda in the task area.

With only the two of them remaining, Harshad brought up a previous task that Shivangi had always believed she had won 'fair and square'.

Harshad revealed he let Shivangi win the task

Later, in the same task, Harshad then revealed that he had actually let her win that task. The revelation did not go down well with the TV actress. She questioned why he had never told her this before and accused him of creating a narrative against her in front of everyone. The discussion soon turned into a heated argument, with Shivangi visibly upset by the claim.

Soon afterwards, Shivangi chose to leave the task area, making Harshad Chopda the first finalist of the season.

Shreya's advantage changed the game

Later, host Riteish Deshmukh entered the house and revealed the advantage earned earlier by Shreya Kalra. The advantage gave Shreya the power to immediately eliminate one contestant from the show. When asked to make her decision, she chose Shivangi Joshi.

The announcement left several contestants shocked. Harshad appeared emotional and repeatedly requested Shreya to reconsider her decision and not eliminate Shivangi. However, Shreya stood by her choice.

Riteish Deshmukh presented Harshad with an option

As the first finalist, Harshad was presented with a choice that could give up his finalist position to save Shivangi from elimination. If he chose to do so, Shivangi would become the first finalist, while Harshad himself would be eliminated from the competition.

Without hesitation, Harshad agreed. Shivangi stayed in the game and inherited the first finalist title, while Harshad's journey on the show came to an end.

Social media reacts

While many viewers praised Harshad for his sacrifice, some were disappointed by Shivangi's reaction during the exchange. Several users pointed out that Shivangi neither asked Harshad to reconsider his decision nor told him that she would rather leave the show herself. Instead, they felt she accepted the outcome without strongly objecting to Harshad sacrificing his place for her.

The episode generated hundreds of reactions on X. A user wrote, ‘Shivangi Joshi fans are crying because everyone is slamming her for her narcissistic behaviour. The truth will remain that she was and she will remain a khairati winner.’

Another commented, ‘Saanp nikali. She stooped so damn low… that it feels disgusting.’ ‘Harshad Chopda, you're too good, man. You're genuinely genuine. Keep your goodness as it is. Just stay away from selfish people like Shivangi Joshi,’ read another post.

See some other reactions here:

For the unversed, Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Sazaa streams on Netflix from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm.

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Aarush Bhola defends Varun Yadav, says Lock Upp 2 judges were biased; explains 'Mithu' remark