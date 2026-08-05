Lock Upp 2 gets its top five finalists; Akanksha Chamola, Varun Yadav eliminated from Netflix show

New Delhi:

Netflix's reality show Lock Upp 2 is inching towards the finale. The competition for the Lock Upp 2 trophy is getting tougher with each episode bringing a new twist. The August 4 episode brought a twist, dividing contestants into two groups with different powers to decide who advanced to the finale and who exited the show.

By the end of the episode, Lock Upp 2 got its second and third finalists, while inmates Akanksha Chamola and Varun Yadav were eliminated. Read on to know who made it to the top five.

Who became the second finalist in Lock Upp 2?

In the latest episode, hosts Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan divided the inmates into two groups as deserving and undeserving contestants. The deserving contestants were given the task of deciding which player should be eliminated from the competition. Meanwhile, the undeserving group had the power to choose one contestant who would go directly to the finale.

After discussing their options, the undeserving contestants, Akanksha Chamola, Shilpa Shinde and Ram Kapoor, unanimously chose Shreya Kalra as the season's second finalist.

Akanksha Chamola, Varun Yadav exit the competition

On the other hand, the deserving contestants, Varun Yadav, Yogesh Rawat and Shreya Kalra, also reached a unanimous decision. They voted to eliminate Akanksha Chamola from the show.

Lock Upp 2 gets its top 5 finalists

During the task, Shivangi Joshi scored first and chose to save TV actor Ram Kapoor, making him the third finalist. Whereas Shreya Kalra, who scored later, saved Shilpa Shinde, eventually making her the fourth finalist.

The final spot was between Yogesh Rawat and Varun Yadav. Shivangi managed to save Yogesh before Shreya could save Varun. This made Yogesh the fifth and final finalist, while Varun was eliminated from the show.

In the previous episode, Shivangi Joshi was announced the first finalist after a heated argument with Harshad Chopda. The five finalists of Lock Upp 2 are Shivangi Joshi, Shreya Kalra, Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde and Yogesh Rawat.

When and where to watch the Lock Upp 2 finale?

The much-awaited grand finale episode of Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Sazaa will be aired on Wednesday, August 5, 2026. Viewers can stream the show on Netflix from 8 PM onwards.

Also Read:

Why are Harshad Chopda fans calling Shivangi Joshi 'selfish'? Here's what happened on Lock Upp Season 2