Gatta Kusthi 2 makes its OTT debut; here's where to watch it, along with the cast and plot

New Delhi:

Released in cinemas on July 3, Tamil film Gatta Kusthi 2 is now streaming on OTT platform. Starring Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi, the sports comedy emerged as a box office blockbuster. The film's storyline and performances won over audiences, keeping them engaged throughout.

Now that it has landed on OTT, offering a great opportunity for those who missed it in theatres. Here's where you can watch it.

When and where was the sequel released

Netflix India recently shared the film's poster on Instagram with the caption: "Will it be love or wrestling in the second round this time? Watch Gatta Kusthi 2 on Netflix starting July 31 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam." The announcement delighted fans and generated excitement ahead of the OTT release.

Viewers can watch the film in any of these languages only on Netflix.

Gatta Kusthi 2 box office performance

Audiences responded well to the film during its theatrical run. According to Sacnilk, Gatta Kusthi 2 grossed Rs 55.39 crore worldwide, including an India gross of Rs 47.09 crore. The film's commercial success marked another milestone for the makers, and it is now set to reach a wider audience through its OTT release.

Gatta Kusthi 2 cast

Gatta Kusthi 2 is the sequel to Gatta Kusthi, which was released in 2022. While the first film was a commercial success, the sequel also lived up to audience expectations. The film is directed by Chella Ayyavu and produced by Ishari K. Ganesh, Vishnu Vishal and Eeshan Saxena. The cast includes Vishnu Vishal, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Karunas, Munishkanth and Kaali Venkat. It has been produced under the banners of Vels Film International, Vishnu Vishal Studioz and IVY Entertainment.

About the first part

Gatta Kusthi, which released in 2022, struck a chord with audiences for combining sports, comedy and family drama with a story that challenged conventional gender roles. The film centred on Veera, whose traditional outlook on marriage is tested after he marries Keerthi, a talented wrestler. Their evolving relationship became the emotional core of the film, while wrestling was used to explore themes of equality and mutual respect.

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