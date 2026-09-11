Nobody Wants This Season 3 first look is here; Kristen Bell and Adam Brody's Netflix series gets release date

Netflix has revealed the first-look pictures of the third season of Nobody Wants This, with pictures of Kristen Bell and Adam Brody reprising their roles as Joanne and Noah, respectively. In addition, Netflix has announced the air date for the Emmy-nominated series, which will begin on October 22, 2026.

Created by Erin Foster, Nobody Wants This follows the relationship between Joanne, an agnostic woman, and Noah, a rabbi, as they navigate their differences, family dynamics and the complications that come with falling in love. The upcoming season will pick up after the pair recommitted to each other at the end of Season 2.

Nobody Wants This Season 3 first look

The new season will see Joanne and Noah entering a more settled phase of their relationship. As per the synopsis, the couple will move into a house together and make use of the new experiences associated with starting a life together as a couple. Although their relationship seems more stable, there will be a host of new challenges and changes in the new season for the other characters.

Sasha, played by Timothy Simons, and Esther, played by Jackie Tohn, will find themselves dating again. Their attempts to meet new people are expected to bring both awkward moments and unexpected excitement. Meanwhile, Justine Lupe’s Morgan is set to take a major step forward in her career. She is on her way to becoming an almost media sensation, while her relationship with Sasha continues to develop in an unexpected direction.

Who stars in Season 3?

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody will reprise their roles as Joanne and Noah. Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons and Jackie Tohn will also return. The third season will feature several new faces, including Andrew Rannells, Sarah Silverman, Shiloh Bearman, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Faracy, Michael Hitchcock, Paul Ben-Victor and Tovah Feldshuh. Erin Foster, who created the series, will also appear in the new season.

Nobody Wants This Season 3 release date

Nobody Wants This Season 3 will premiere on Netflix on October 22, 2026. The streaming platform has released the first-look photos ahead of the new season, while the trailer is yet to be released. The first look comes as fans await the next chapter of Joanne and Noah's relationship following the events of Season 2.

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