Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hi Hai, Balan The Boy to Rao Bahadur, a look at this week's Friday OTT releases

New Delhi:

The last Friday of July has plenty to offer cinema lovers, with several films and shows arriving on OTT platforms. From romantic dramas and comedy entertainers to intense stories and regional releases, there's something to watch for every kind of viewer.

Whether you are in the mood for a light-hearted watch, an emotional story or something more intense, this week's OTT lineup has you covered. Here's a quick look at the new films and shows releasing online this Friday, July 31, 2026.

Films and series to watch on OTT this Friday

1. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

OTT Platform - Zee5

Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur's film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which hit big screens on June 5, 2026, has arrived on the Zee 5 platform on July 31. Directed by David Dhawan, the film follows Jass, whose marriage to a corporate CEO falls apart over disagreements about family planning.

2. Balan: The Boy

OTT Platform - Zee5

Balan: The Boy is a Malayalam psychological thriller which follows a teenage boy who is searching for his missing mother after a turbulent childhood and her disappearance. It is directed by Chidambaram, and features Farzana Palathingal, Adhisheshan KR, Zinan, Jean Paul Lal, Girish AD and Tovino Thomas in key roles. The film is available to stream on Zee5.

3. Rao Bahadur

OTT Platform - Netflix

The Telugu psychological drama Rao Bahadur, featuring Satyadev, Deepa Thomas, and Vikas Muppala, is now streaming on Netflix. It revolves around an ageing aristocrat who becomes obsessed with discovering the truth about his late son's parentage. This leads him to face painful memories and strange visions.

4. The Legend of Karna

OTT Platform - Sony LIV

The Legend of Karna is an animated Mahabharat retelling which follows Karna's early years in Hastinapur. So far, two episodes have been aired on Sony LIV. It is directed by Jeevan J Kang and Navin John.

5. Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2

OTT Platform - Prime Video

The second season of the animated series Batman: Caped Crusader has arrived on the OTT platform Prime Video on July 31, 2026. In this season, Batman is facing new mysteries and dangerous villains in Gotham.

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