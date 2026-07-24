Did Vikrant Massey and Vedika Pinto's Musafir Cafe impress audience? Here's how X users reacted

New Delhi:

Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana's much-awaited romantic drama series Musafir Cafe has been released on OTT. Based on Divya Prakash Dubey's Hindi novel of the same name, the series premiered on Netflix on July 24, 2026, and the first reactions from viewers are already pouring in.

Fans who watched the series on its release day have shared their opinions on X (formerly Twitter). Read on to find out whether Musafir Cafe is worth your time.

Musafir Cafe X review

So far, Musafir Cafe has been receiving positive reactions from internet users. One user wrote, "the wait is over!!!! Lovedddd #VikrantMassey in Musafir cafe...It's like he was born for this role!! (sic)" Another X user wrote, "'Musafir Cafe' Slow, but stories and relations, beautifully woven (sic)."

One user praised Vikrant Massey's performance as Chander in the series, writing, "Watching older Chander made me emotional yaar Same romantic soul but with so much maturity. #VikrantMassey nailed both phases perfectly in Musafir Cafe (sic)."

See more X reactions below:

Musafir Cafe: Cast and crew details

The eight-episode series Musafir Cafe is directed by Ruchir Arun and produced by Anuj Gosalia and Vikrant Massey. Apart from the lead trio, the show features Adil Hussain, Rajeev Siddhartha, Anubha Fatehpuria, Loveleen Mishra, and Sadiya Siddiqui in key roles. The official synopsis of the series available on Netflix reads, "Chander feels an undeniable connection with Sudha. Years later, he builds a new life in the hills with Preeti, but memories of the past linger." Watch the trailer below:

Musafir Cafe series review

India TV gave Musafir Cafe 3.5 out of 5 stars in its review. An excerpt from the review reads, "Watching Musafir Cafe feels like a slow Saturday afternoon or a peaceful Sunday morning, the kind of pause we all crave after a hectic week. If you're looking to curl up with a comforting, feel-good story, this one deserves a spot on your watchlist. Even otherwise, Musafir Cafe is worth your time. Not just for its stellar cast or heartfelt story, but because it gently reminds you that it's okay to slow down, choose deliberate pauses and stop worrying about missing out on life."

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