Friday releases: From Musafir Cafe to Adarsh Bal Vidyalaya, what to watch on OTT today

New Delhi:

While the Hollywood film The Odyssey is making waves in Indian cinemas and Vijay's Jana Nayagan has also arrived, movie buffs have plenty of reasons to head to the big screen this rainy season. However, if you prefer to enjoy great entertainment from the comfort of your home, the OTT line up this Friday is equally exciting.

So, let's have a look at the list of films and series streaming on OTT today, 24 July 2026.

Adarsh Bal Vidyalaya

You can watch the comedy drama series Adarsh Bal Vidyalaya, directed by Himank Gaur, on Prime Video from today. The series features an ensemble cast including Kay Kay Menon, Archana Puran Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Prasanna Bisht, Deven Bhojani, Ajitesh Gupta, Annapurna Soni, Prachi Shah and Abhimanyu Singh. The series consists of seven episodes.

Musafir Cafe

Musafir Cafe, starring Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana, is one of the most anticipated series of the week. The story revolves around Chander, played by Vikrant Massey, Sudha, played by Vedika Pinto, and Preeti, played by Mahima Makwana. The romantic series is now streaming on Netflix. Musafir Cafe is based on the novel of the same name by Divya Prakash Dubey.

Pallichattambi

The Malayalam period action drama film Pallichattambi, starring Tovino Thomas and Kayadu Lohar, is now available to stream on SonyLIV. The film was released in cinemas on 15 April 2026 before making its OTT debut today.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is now streaming on Jio Hotstar. It is a sci fi comedy series and a spin off of The Big Bang Theory, comprising 10 episodes. The story follows Stuart Bloom, played by Kevin Sussman, as he attempts to save the world from a multiversal crisis.

72 Hours

This American comedy film is directed by Tim Story. It stars Kevin Hart in the lead role alongside Marcello Hernandez, Mason Gooding, Cam Patterson and Ben Marshall. The film is now streaming on Netflix.

The Dink

The Dink is a sports comedy film based on the sport of pickleball. It follows a failed tennis player, played by Jake Johnson, who reluctantly takes up pickleball to save his father's country club and earn his respect. The film is now streaming on Apple TV.

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