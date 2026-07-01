Musafir Cafe gets a release date; here's when Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana's film premieres

New Delhi:

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for Musafir Cafe, a romantic drama that explores love, heartbreak and the unexpected connections that shape our lives. Set against the scenic backdrops of Bhopal and Mussoorie, the series follows three strangers whose paths cross in ways they never imagined. The film stars Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto, Mahima Makwana in lead roles.

Musafir Cafe release date out

Musafir Cafe releases on Netflix on July 24. It is a story about companionship, missed opportunities and finding hope in the most unlikely moments. It asks whether love is always meant to last, or if sometimes its real purpose is to change us for the better.

After all, "Saccha pyaar humare liye sahi ho... yeh kisne kaha hai?" Perhaps the most meaningful love stories are not the perfect ones. They are the ones that help us grow. Take a look:

What is the story of Musafir Cafe?

At the heart of the story is Chander Mohan Sharma, played by Vikrant Massey. He is searching for a life that truly feels like his own. Vedika Pinto stars as Sudha, a young woman determined to make her own choices and live life on her own terms. Mahima Makwana plays Preeti, a quiet yet resilient presence whose strength becomes the emotional anchor of the story. As their lives become intertwined, they discover that the people who leave the biggest impact often arrive when we least expect them.

Previously, the team of Musafir Cafe shared: “We are all made of love stories. Some we chase, some that find us, some that make us travel, and some that make us brave. The greatest journeys bring us closer to our truest desires. Musafir Cafe is an invitation to pause, to sip, and to experience that magic – with a cup of freshly brewed coffee in the mountains.”

Musafir Cafe: The cast

The series is created and written by Sharanya Rajgopal and directed by Ruchir Arun. It is based on the popular novel by Divya Prakash Dubey. Along with Vikrant Massey, the cast includes Vedika Pinto, Mahima Makwana, Adil Hussain, Rajeev Siddhartha, Anubha Fatehpuria, Loveleen Mishra and Sadia Siddiqui. The show is backed by Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT) and Homemade Stories.

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