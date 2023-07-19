Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia, Elvish Yadav nominate; Pooja Bhatt lashes out at Bebika Dhurve

Follow us on Image Source : JIO CINEMA STILLS Bigg Boss OTT 2 update

Bigg Boss OTT 2: After high-voltage drama and action, the contestants are bringing to the table their unfiltered opinions and personality. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the nominations round took place, where each of the contestants were given a locket with a photo on it. Also, contestants were allowed to openly discuss nominations for the first time which created a lot of buzz in the house. Amid this, the contestants openly discussed nominations and tried to influence each other's decisions.

Bebika Dhurve got Pooja Bhatt's photo locket, Pooja got Bebika's, Falaq Naazz received Elvish Yadav's , Avinash Sachdev was assigned Aashika Bhatia's photo locket and Jad Hadid got Jiya Shankar's photo locket. On the other hand, Manisha Rani being the house captain, was saved from this week's nomination. For the task, as the music played, the housemates had to gather in the activity area with everyone and nominate the person whose locket they were wearing. Only six contestants were allowed to nominate.

During the task, Pooja Bhatt noticed Abhishek Malhan’s locket is broken and charges Bebika Dhurve for breaking it. Pooja asked her, "Have you broken this? If you have then aapko mere se ek backhand milne wala hai.” Bebika shared that she was playing with it and it broke by mistake.

She claimed, "I didn’t want to break it on purpose. I was playing with it and it broke.” To this, Pooja replied, "I thought you won’t do it. You cannot do such things Bebika. This is not my property, not yours and not even Abhishek’s. This is Bigg Boss’ property. You should have informed this before being pointed. Even if it happened by mistake, you should have owned it up and announced it. But you kept it aside and that is a wrong thing. Very bad."

Meanwhile, the nominated contestant had to sit in front of a lion's face with red liquid poured on them. Falaq nominated Elvish, Avinash nominated Aashika, Elvish nominated Avinash, Aashika nominated Jad, Jad nominated Jiya, and Abhishek nominated Falaq.

Nominated contestants

With the contestants finishing the task, the 6 nominated housemates this week are Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, and Falaq Naazz.

