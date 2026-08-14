Awarapan 2 hits theatres; here's where Emraan Hashmi's film will stream online after its theatrical run

New Delhi:

Emraan Hashmi’s much-awaited Awarapan 2 has finally arrived in theatres, bringing back the story of his popular character, Shivam Pandit. The film, which released on August 14, has clashed with Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 and other releases from the South Indian film industry, including Vishwanath and Sons and Nayanthara's Hi.

The film has generated a lot of interest among Emraan Hashmi’s fans ever since it was announced. Now, fans are also curious about its OTT release. Read on to know where the film will stream after its theatrical run.

Where will Awarapan 2 release online?

Awarapan 2 will stream on Prime Video after completing its theatrical run. Notably, the film’s OTT platform was confirmed during its theatrical release. However, the makers are yet to announce the official streaming date.

Awarapan 2 advance booking update

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 is leading the box office based on its initial figures. At the time of writing, the film had grossed Rs 8.57 crore and sold 2,85,802 tickets in India on its first day. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta’s Batwara 1947, which clashed with Awarapan 2, had a slower start, recording Rs 1.76 crore (excluding block seats) from 65,391 tickets sold in India.

Awarapan 2: Who all are in the cast

Apart from Emraan Hashmi's Shivam Pandit, Awarapan 2 features Shabana Azmi as Nafisa and Disha Patani as Zara, Wamiqa Gabbi's brother Puran Gabbi as Zorawar, Anirudh Rawal as Sikandar, Surendar Vicky as Jaideep, Vijayant Kohli as Mehmood and Atul Kumar as Samarth in key roles.

More about Awarapan 2

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 has been granted a U/A 16+ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The censor board also directed the makers to make nine modifications. The film is a direct sequel to the 2007 cult classic Awarapan, which starred Emraan Hashmi and Shriya Saran in key roles.

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