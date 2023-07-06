Nysa Devgan, Orry take internet by storm with their mushy pictures; latter says, 'don't leave me baby'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ORRY Orry with Nysa Devgan

Nysa Devgan, daughter of Kajol and Ajay Devgn, is yet to make her debut in films, however, the Starkid never fails to grab eyeballs with her public appearances with friends and her rumoured boyfriend Orry. This time, Nysa is hogging headlines with mushy comments she dropped on Orhan Awartramani's aka Orry photos from London.

Sharing the photos, Orry wrote, "Don't leave me now, baby I am trying." In the first photo, Orry shared a mirror selfie with a 'mystery' girl. In the second photo, he can be seen getting his hair done while Nysa is standing beside him. However, she can be seen covering her face.

Check out the viral photos here:

Soon after Orry dropped the photos, the internet went bananas, and couldn't stop simping on the pictures. Multiple users including Janhvi Kapoor commented on the pictures. However, what grabbed eyeballs is Nysa's comment as she wrote, "Who could leave you?"

Nysa Devgan and Orry have been spotted together on several occasions and never fails to hog headlines after their appearance. In December 2022, Nysa was spotted with Orry at the Christmas bash organised at Shilpa Shetty's restaurant, Bastian. The rumoured couple were seen walking to their car holding hands.

Speaking about Nysa's public appearances in an interview with NDTV, Kajol said, "I can’t teach her how to deal with paparazzi, she has learnt that with experience. She first had an experience with the paps in Jaipur. We both were alone and were not travelling with any security. At that time, the photographers surrounded us and started shouting, this scared her and she started crying. I just carried her in my arms and went straight to the car. Later, I explained to her that it’s their job."

On the work front, Nysa Devgan has not announced her plans to join the film fraternity yet.

