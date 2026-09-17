Mirzapur The Movie crosses Rs 200 crore mark in India; here's how much it earned on Thursday

Mirzapur: The Movie continues to attract audiences at the box office despite competition from several other releases. Films like Hanuman Ansh, Haiwaan, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit and others are currently running in theatres. The crime thriller, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu, released on September 4 and crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India on Thursday, September 17. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film is produced by Excel Entertainment. Find out how much it collected on Thursday, September 17.

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection Day 14

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 3.75 crore on Day 14 so far, taking its India net collection to Rs 203.20 crore. The final figures for Thursday will be updated by tomorrow, September 18, 2026, at 10 am.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 16.15%, with 9.46% in the morning shows, followed by 17.62% in the afternoon and 19.38% in the evening shows. The Hindi occupancy for the night shows is not available yet.

The film opened in theatres on September 4 and has maintained a steady run at the box office. It collected Rs 25.75 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 32 crore on Saturday and Rs 36 crore on Sunday. The film ended its first week with an India net collection of Rs 148.45 crore at the Indian box office.

Mirzapur The Movie: All about the cast

Mirzapur The Movie features a star-studded cast which includes Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi, and Jitendra Kumar as Bablu Pandit. Apart from them, the film also stars Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Abhishek Banerjee, Pramod Pathak, Rajesh Tailang, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi and Sonal S Chauhan in key roles.

Upcoming movies to release in theatres

The third Friday of September is going to be a busy one at the Indian box office. Films like Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Daayra and Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta's Vibe are releasing on September 18, 2026. Apart from Bollywood films, several Hollywood releases, including Resident Evil, The Love Hypothesis, The Uprising, Best of the Best and Practical Magic 2, are also arriving in theatres.

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