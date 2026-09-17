Konkona Sensharma shares first video with Gram Chikitsalay star Amol Parashar on his birthday amid dating buzz

Actress Konkona Sensharma shared her first video with Gram Chikitsalay actor Amol Parashar on his birthday, September 17. The rumours about Konkona Sensharma and Amol Parashar's relationship have been doing the rounds for some time now. Konkona's latest birthday post for Amol has once again caught the attention of fans amid the ongoing dating buzz.

Konkona Sensharma shares first video with Amol Parashar on his birthday amid dating buzz

On Thursday, Konkona shared a playful video on Instagram with a note, "When it's his birthday but he doesn't want to do anything." In the video, Konkona and Amol can be seen together reacting to the upbeat song playing in the background. Konkona appears to suggest different ways they could celebrate Amol's birthday. However, Amol apparently turns down each suggestion, making it clear that he does not want to do anything.

For the caption, Konkona simply wrote, "HBD AP!" The video also has a note that reads, "When it's his birthday and he doesn't want to do anything." Take a look:

Celebrities react to Konkona Sensharma's post

As soon as she posted the video, celebrities and fans quickly reacted to the post with their birthday wishes. Kusha Kapila wrote, "Happiest birthday, Amol, and this reel is toooooo gooood." Surbhi Jyoti commented, "Hahahahhaa superb." Shreya Dhanwanthary wrote, "What in the world…? Hahahahah." Tillotama Shome wrote, "Hahahahahshahaha." The post has garnered over 26.2K likes and more than 551K views ever since it was posted on Instagram.

More about Konkona Sensharma and Amol Parashar

Konkona Sensharma and Amol Parashar have been rumoured to be dating since 2025. However, they recently made a joint appearance at the screening event of Amol's series Gram Chikitsalay 2. They have also worked together in the 2019 film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. However, neither Konkona nor Amol has confirmed their relationship.

Actor's work front

Konkona Sensharma was last seen in Anubhuti Kashyap's mystery thriller Accused, alongside Pratibha Ranta. She will be next seen in the anthology film Lust Stories 3, which is set to release on September 18 on Netflix. Meanwhile, Amol Parashar was last seen in Prime Video's Gram Chikitsalay Season 2.

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