Ramayana English version to be 30 minutes shorter than Hindi cut, will have no songs: Report

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part One is being planned as a large-scale theatrical release for audiences in India and overseas. However, viewers outside India may not see the same cut as those watching the film in its Hindi or other Indian-language versions.

According to a report by Variety India, the English version of Ramayana will reportedly be around 30 minutes shorter than the Hindi cut. The international edit is expected to have a more concise runtime, with some scenes trimmed for overseas audiences. The English version will also reportedly not include any songs. The decision is said to be part of the makers' approach to present the epic to a global audience in a format that is more familiar to international theatrical viewers.

Why will Ramayana have a shorter English version?

The report suggests that the makers are taking into account the difference in viewing habits between Indian and international audiences. Indian cinema has traditionally accommodated longer runtimes, with songs and musical sequences forming an important part of many big-screen releases.

For international audiences, however, the makers reportedly felt that a tighter edit would make the film easier to engage with. Therefore, certain parts of the Hindi version would be reduced in the English one, while the songs would be dropped completely.

This implies that people viewing Ramayana from different regions may have different experiences of the same film. This is because the basic plot of the film would not change, but only the speed and style of presentation would differ.

What happens to the songs in Indian versions?

The songs will continue to be an important part of the film's Indian-language versions. Unlike the English cut, the Indian releases are expected to feature the musical portions of the epic. The makers have already been building anticipation around Ramayana’s music. The film’s songs are expected to be released across the Indian-language versions in a major manner, adding another layer to the theatrical experience for domestic audiences.

The difference in the cuts also highlights the scale of the project. Rather than simply dubbing the Hindi version for international markets, the makers appear to be preparing the film with different audiences in mind.

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash headline Ramayana

Ramayana: Part One stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman, while Rakul Preet Singh portrays Surpanakha. Kunal Kapoor is set to play Indra.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is produced by Namit Malhotra and backed by Prime Focus and DNEG. The project has been mounted on a large scale, with visual effects playing a significant role in bringing the world of the epic to the screen.

The makers have also released an English trailer of the film. The English version was created with a focus on matching the actors’ performances and dialogue, with a bespoke AI-assisted workflow used for lip synchronisation.

Watch the trailer here:

Ramayana: Part One is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 6, 2026. With separate cuts reportedly being prepared for different markets, the film will offer Indian and international audiences slightly different theatrical experiences while retaining the central story of Lord Ram.

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Jai Jai Ram song from Ramayana Part 1 out now, AR Rahman composes Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's track