A look at Hanuman Ansh, Mirzapur: The Movie and Haiwaan box office collection ahead of Daayra release

Currently, Hanuman Ansh is generating the most buzz in theatres. Even on its 42nd day of release, it continues to perform strongly at the box office. Mirzapur: The Movie is also doing well in terms of earnings, while Haiwaan is struggling. Here is a breakdown of Thursday's collections for each film.

Hanuman Ansh box office collection

The magic of Hanuman Ansh continues. On Thursday, the film saw an increase in earnings compared to Wednesday. On Wednesday, its 41st day, the film earned Rs 6 crore. On Thursday, its 42nd day, the collection stood at Rs 6.25 crore. The film's total net collection has now reached Rs 243.38 crore.

Hanuman Ansh worldwide collection

Hanuman Ansh is performing well internationally too. Its worldwide business stands at Rs 309.15 crore. The film's gross collection in India is Rs 287.40 crore, while it has earned Rs 21.75 crore overseas.

Mirzapur: The Movie box office performance

The Mirzapur series won the hearts of audiences, and the film adaptation is following a similar trajectory. Mirzapur: The Movie achieved a significant milestone on Thursday by entering the Rs 200-crore club. On Wednesday, the film earned Rs 3.75 crore, and it recorded the same figure on Thursday, its 14th day. Its India net collection has now reached Rs 203.20 crore.

Haiwaan box office collection

Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, has had a slow run at the box office. The film marked the on-screen reunion of the two stars after nearly a decade and a half. However, the Priyadarshan-directed film has struggled to make a significant impact in terms of box office collections.

On Wednesday, the film earned Rs 55 lakh. Similarly, on Thursday, its seventh day, it again earned Rs 55 lakh. Over the course of seven days, the film has managed to earn Rs 9.85 crore.

Daayra releases in theatres today

Meanwhile, a new release is arriving in theatres today as Daayra opens across cinemas. The film will enter the box office race alongside titles that have already established their footing, including Hanuman Ansh and Mirzapur: The Movie. With Daayra beginning its theatrical run, its opening-day performance will be closely watched over the weekend.

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Mirzapur The Movie crosses Rs 200 crore mark in India; here's how much it earned on Thursday