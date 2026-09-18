Netflix shares Unaccustomed Earth's first look; Freida Pinto, Siddharth headline Jhumpa Lahiri adaptation

Netflix has unveiled the first look at Unaccustomed Earth, its upcoming family drama inspired by Jhumpa Lahiri's acclaimed short story collection of the same name. Unaccustomed Earth will feature Freida Pinto and Siddharth as main cast members, and it is scheduled to be streamed on Netflix starting December 17, 2026.

Unaccustomed Earth was created and written by Madhuri Shekar, an accomplished screenwriter behind such projects as 3 Body Problem and The Nevers. Unaccustomed Earth tells the story of a close-knit community of Indian Americans and delves into topics of love, loss, longing and belonging across several generations.

Freida Pinto and Siddharth in Unaccustomed Earth

In Unaccustomed Earth, Freida Pinto stars as Parul Chaudhury, a woman and mother who starts to live differently after being diagnosed with cancer. Siddharth is cast as Amit, and the plot brings these two characters together while Parul reflects on her past life, which she left a long time ago.

Unaccustomed Earth is going to take place in India and Cambridge, Massachusetts, and it is going to tell the story of multi-generational immigrant families. Their choices and relationships become the means of exploring conflicts between familial duties, personal desires and identity.

According to the show's official synopsis, Parul had sacrificed her first love in college to fulfil her father's wishes. After receiving a life-changing diagnosis, she moves her family from India back to Cambridge, the place where she had once felt most at home. Determined to pursue the life she believes she missed out on, Parul's decisions have a lasting impact on her family and the wider immigrant community around her.

Unaccustomed Earth cast and characters

Alongside Freida Pinto and Siddharth, the series features Indraneil Sengupta as Jai, Parveen Kaur as Nina, Sarayu Blue as Ruma and Justin Bartha as Adam. The main cast also includes Adi Roy as Kaushik, Iyla Sundarsingh Mckaig as Hema and Jayant Kripalani as Pranab.

The additional cast features Ishita Bansal as Divya, Meera Simham as Swati, Ravi Kapoor as Vishal, Swayam Bhatia as Sudha and Palomi Ghosh as Anjali.

Madhuri Shekar adapts Jhumpa Lahiri's stories

Unaccustomed Earth is inspired by Lahiri's short story collection, which examines the experiences of Bengali American families and the relationships between parents and children across generations. Madhuri Shekar serves as the show's writer and showrunner. The executive producers are Shekar, John Wells, Jhumpa Lahiri, Nisha Ganatra, Erica Saleh, Erin Jontow and Celia Costas.

Ritesh Batra, known for films including The Lunchbox and Photograph, will direct and executive produce the first two episodes of the series. The show is produced by Warner Bros. Television.

When and where to watch Unaccustomed Earth

Unaccustomed Earth will premiere exclusively on Netflix on December 17, 2026. The series brings together an ensemble cast led by Freida Pinto and Siddharth for a family drama centred on relationships, identity and the choices that shape immigrant lives across generations.

Also Read:

The Great Indian Kapil Show S5 to stream soon on Netflix, here's how internet users are reacting