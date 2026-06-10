Rs 50 movie tickets? Manoj Bajpayee's Governor makers bring back 1990s pricing | See here

New Delhi:

The makers of Governor, starring Manoj Bajpayee, have made an announcement that will take the audience back to the 1990s. Ahead of the film's theatrical release, they have announced a limited ticket offer starting at just Rs 50, a nod to the era in which the story is set.

Governor tickets priced suiting the 90s: How to avail

Governor already generated buzz for revisiting India's landmark 1991 financial crisis, a period that reshaped the country's economic landscape. Drawing inspiration from that time, the film's team have decided to recreate the experience by offering tickets at prices reminiscent of the 1990s.

As part of the campaign, 25,000 tickets will be available under the special offer. Viewers can use the code 'GOVERNOR90' while booking through BookMyShow to avail of the discounted prices. The makers shared the announcement on social media, encouraging audiences to grab the offer before it ends.

They wrote, “Witness History at Historic Prices 25,000 tickets available at 1990 pricing, starting at just ₹50 Use code "GOVERNOR90" to avail this offer. Book now on BookMyShow before the offer runs out, link in bio. GOVERNOR, in cinemas on 12th June, 2026.”

What is the story of Governor?

Inspired by extraordinary true events, Governor tells the story of one of the most crucial moments in India's economic history, when the country stood on the brink of a financial crisis. Manoj Bajpayee plays the RBI Governor, a leader tasked with making difficult and far-reaching decisions at a time of immense uncertainty. As the nation edges closer to collapse, his character is forced to take bold steps that could change the course of history.

Backed by Sunshine Pictures, the film is directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. It is co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, with a screenplay by Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani and Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The lyrics have been penned by Javed Akhtar, while Amit Trivedi has composed the music. Governor is set to release in cinemas on June 12, 2026.

Also read: Who inspired Manoj Bajpayee's role in Governor? The story of former RBI Governor S Venkitaramanan