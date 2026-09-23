Govinda visits Lalbaugcha Raja with Roopa co-star Komal Rani, seeks Bappa's blessings together

After Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda was clicked at Lalbaugcha Raja on the evening of September 22. However, he wasn't alone. The actor was accompanied by his upcoming film, Roopa co-star Komal Rani, as the duo continued to spark buzz about their camaraderie. Last week, the actor celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his family. While he was seen with his children Tina and Yashvardhan, the Partner actor avoided making a public appearance with wife, Sunita Ahuja.

Govinda visits Lalbaugcha Raja with Komal Rani

Govinda was spotted at Lalbaugcha Raja on Tuesday with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani, with videos from their visit making their way online. The actor arrived in a white kurta-pyjama, while Komal opted for a red and yellow saree. As they reached the pandal, Govinda greeted the paparazzi by chanting "Ganpati Bappa Morya", while Komal waved at them.

Their visit comes amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja. Earlier, Sunita had also visited Lalbaugcha Raja but offered prayers alone.

What is the controversy between Govinda and Sunita Ahuja?

The controversy began after Sunita accused Govinda of having an alleged extramarital affair with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. She also referred to Govinda as her “sugar daddy”. Her appearance at a Mumbai court further fuelled speculation about their marriage. However, Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha later told India Today that Sunita had officially withdrawn her divorce petition.

The matter gained further attention after Govinda was seen at an airport with Komal Rani Swarnkar. Sunita reacted to the pictures and questioned her husband's association with a woman close to their daughter's age.

Govinda has denied the cheating allegations. He later addressed the controversy in a video message, accusing Sunita of interfering in his professional life and attempting to damage his public image. He also objected to some of her public comments and asked her to “stay within her limits”. He added that she might need his support again in the future.

On the work front, Govinda is making his acting comeback with two films, Roopa and Duniyadari. His last film was the 2019 movie, Rangeela Raja.

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