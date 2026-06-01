Who inspired Manoj Bajpayee's role in Governor? The story of former RBI Governor S Venkitaramanan

New Delhi:

The trailer of Governor has put the spotlight on a man many Indians may have heard of, but few know much about. Manoj Bajpayee's character in the film is inspired by former RBI Governor S Venkitaramanan, who found himself at the centre of one of the country's biggest economic crises.

Back in 1991, India was running dangerously low on foreign exchange reserves. The situation had become so serious that the country was staring at a possible default. It was during this period that Venkitaramanan took over one of the most challenging assignments of his career.

Who was S Venkitaramanan, the man who inspired Manoj Bajpayee's character?

An IAS officer and economist, Venkitaramanan became the 18th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India in December 1990. His stint as RBI Governor lasted only two years, but those two years happened to coincide with a period when India's economy was under immense pressure.

As the crisis worsened, the country took the unusual step of using its gold reserves to secure emergency loans from foreign banks. Around USD 405 million was raised through the move, helping India avoid an even bigger financial setback.

While the decision drew criticism and debate at the time, it is now considered a crucial moment in the country's economic recovery. Venkitaramanan passed away in 2023 at the age of 92.

What Manoj Bajpayee said about S Venkitaramanan

Speaking about the film, Manoj Bajpayee described Venkitaramanan as a visionary who was willing to take difficult calls when the country needed them the most. According to the actor, the former RBI Governor was not considered the obvious choice for the job, but his decisions helped steer India away from financial disaster.

The actor also said the Governor attempts to tell the story of a man whose contribution is not as widely recognised as it perhaps should be.

Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, Governor revisits the political and economic turmoil of the early 1990s through a high-stakes drama. The film also stars Adah Sharma and is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the Sunshine Pictures banner.

Governor is scheduled to release in theatres on June 12, 2026.

Also read: Governor trailer out: Manoj Bajpayee dives into India's biggest economic crisis in intense drama