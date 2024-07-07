'It's important that...', Riteish Deshmukh on ongoing debate about rising star fee, overhead costs

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh made his strong fan base in both Bollywood and Marathi cinema as a multifaceted actor. He is known for his perfect comic timing in some popular and blockbuster comedy hits of Bollywood. Ritiesh made his debut in Bollywood with the film Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003 and since then the actor has exhibited his versatility in acting in various genres.

In the recent heated topic of rising star fees which is going on, Riteish Deshmukh, said, "Not burdening a film with star fee can decide its survival and of those engaged in making it". He also stressed that he doesn't charge a single penny when he casts himself in a project backed by his banner.

Deshmukh, who is set to make his series debut with "Pill", ventured into film production with the 2013 Marathi movie “Balak-Palak” under Mumbai Film Company. He later starred in “Lai Bhaari” (2014) and “Ved” (2022), both Marathi titles produced by his stable. When asked to comment on the ongoing debate about rising star fees and overhead costs, the actor-producer told PTI: "I'm a producer who casts me and I don't pay myself, so I'm fine. I just feel that it's important that you do not burden any film with an actor's fee because the film needs to survive. And if the film survives, everyone will survive."

Gupta, known for films such as “Aamir” and “Raid”, said the overall cost of production needs to "come down". "The money needs to be spent in the right place. Having said that, there also needs to be transparency from the studio or producer's side. A lot of times what happens is people don't want to subscribe to a model because they think that there is no transparency. "As an industry, we all need to come together to go to another level. We need to make films on a budget which works for everyone," the director said.

Riteish Deshmukh-starrer drama series, PILL is all set for its premiere on JioCinema Premium on July 12. Following the gripping motion poster, the streaming platform unveiled the trailer of the series on Thursday, which showcases the inner workings of the pharmaceutical industry. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and created by Raj Kumar Gupta, PILL also stars actor Pavan Malhotra in a pivotal role.

PILL introduces you to Prakash Chauhan, played by Riteish Deshmukh, who digs through the deep-set rot in the Indian pharmaceutical industry. The series also showcases how a pill reaches an individual, through diverse characters, from powerful pharma industrialists and corrupt doctors to medical representatives, compromised drug regulators, politicians, journalists, and whistleblowers.

