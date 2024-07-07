The Pursuit of Happyness to The Karate Kid: 5 Must-watch films of Jaden Smith | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Jaden Smith

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett's son Jaden Smith who made his Hollywood debut in Pursuit of Happyness with his father will turn 26 on July 8. From acting to music to entrepreneurship, Jaden Smith has tried everything. The Hollywood actor made his fan base after starring in The Karate Kid alongside Jackin Chan. On the occasion of his birthday, let's take a look at a few of the popular films he has been part of.

1. The Pursuit of Happyness

The Pursuit of Happyness tells the story of Chris Gardner takes up an unpaid internship in a brokerage firm after he loses his life's earnings selling a product he invested in. His wife leaves him and he is left with the custody of his son. Directed by Gabriele Muccino, the film stars Will Smith, Chris Gardner, Thandiwe Newton and Brian Howe among others.

2. The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid is a 2010 film which tells the story of Dre, a young boy, who finds himself bullied by Cheng, a rebellious kung fu prodigy at his school. However, things change after he befriends Mr Han, a maintenance man, who happens to be a kung fu expert. Directed by Harald Zwart, the film stars Jackie Chan, Wenwen Han, Zhenwei Wang and Luke Carberry.

3. The Day the Earth Stood Still

The Day the Earth Stood Still tells the story of a spacecraft lands in Manhattan, Helen Benson and other scientists are invited to investigate a human-like alien. Soon, she realises that she must help him to escape in order to save mankind. Directed by Scott Derrickson, the film stars Keanu Reeves, Jennifer Connelly, Jaden Smith, Kathy Bates, Jon Hamm and John Cleese among others.

4. Life in a Year

Life in a Year is the story of Daryn, a teenager, who learns that his girlfriend suffers from cancer and only has a year to live. He sets out to make the last year of her life the best. Directed by Mitja Okorn, the film stars Cara Delevingne, Nia Long, Chris D'Elia and RZA among others.

5. After Earth

After Earth tells the story of Kitai and his father Cypher crash-land on Earth, 1000 years after natural disasters forced humans to flee it. Now Kitai must tread uncharted terrain to signal for help after Cypher injures himself. Directed by M. Night Shyamalan, the film stars Zoe Kravitz, Sophie Okonedo and Isabelle Furhman among others.

