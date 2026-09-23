Gunmaaster G9's first song 'Afsaana Banaaya Aapne' out; Emraan Hashmi reunites with Himesh Reshammiya

Emraan Hashmi, who was recently seen in Awarapan 2, is set to star in the action-romance drama Gunmaaster G9 alongside Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana. The film has already garnered attention with its teaser and posters. Adding to the buzz, the makers unveiled the film's first song, titled 'Afsaana Banaaya Aapne', on September 23.

The film is directed by Aditya Datt, who previously worked with Emraan Hashmi on Dil Diya Hai. Gunmaaster G9 is scheduled to hit the big screens on November 27, 2026.

Gunmaaster G9's first song 'Afsaana Banaaya Aapne' is out

‘Afsaana Banaaya Aapne’ has been composed and penned by Himesh Reshammiya, who also lends his vocals to the track alongside Asees Kaur. Meghdeep Bose has produced and arranged the music, with Suhas Parab, Subhash Parab and Barzin Contractor serving as musicians and programmers.

The violin in the song was played by Suresh Lalwani, while Salman Shaikh handled the mixing and mastering at Himesh Reshammiya Melodies Studio. Take a look below:

What did the director and cast say about the song?

Talking about the making of the song, director Aditya Datt in a statement said, "We worked on the music for more than eight-nine months. We all sat together, we jammed, we created and we wrote. That whole process has been superb. We really wanted to enjoy the music and make something we love. Deepakji has been instrumental in bringing us together, so we have to give him that."

Actor Emraan Hashmi said, "There is a lot of nostalgia attached to Himesh, Aditya and me coming together again. But the idea was never to recreate the past. ‘Afsaana Banaaya Aapne’ has its own emotion and its own place in Gunmaaster G9. That is what makes this reunion exciting."

Genelia Deshmukh, who is playing female lead in the film, said, "The song plays at a crucial point in the film and it spells magic. This is the first time I am teaming up with Emraan and what better way to do it than a Emraan and Himesh number in a film.”

Singer and composer Himesh Reshammiya said, "The tracks of Gunmaaster G9 are completely in sync with the world of the film, but the audio value is taking the soundtrack to another level. To compose such great, audio-friendly tracks while being true to the story was a task. But God has been kind to bless me with these melodies as a singer and composer. Working with Aditya is always a pleasure, as he has a great understanding of music.”

Gunmaaster G9: Crew details

Produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir, Gunmaaster G9 stars Emraan Hashmi, Genelia D'Souza, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Singh. Presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd, the action-romance is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 27, 2026.

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After Awarapan 2 success, Emraan Hashmi's Gunmaaster G9 locks release date; Genelia joins cast