Dhurandhar 2 creates history: Ranveer Singh's sequel makes record-breaking collection on second Saturday

New Delhi:

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is setting new earning records every single day. On its ninth day of release, the film officially entered the Rs 700 crore club. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie continues to create a sensation today, Saturday. On its 10th day, it has surpassed the earnings of several older films.

Moreover, amid all this, it also made a new record and became the highest collection on second Saturday in Hindi cinema.

Dhurandhar 2's day 10 collection

Dhurandhar 2 hit theaters on March 19. It collected Rs 674.17 crore in its first week. Subsequently, on its tenth day, Saturday, the film earned Rs 62.85 crore. The film's total box office collection has now reached Rs 778.77 crore. It is expected to enter the Rs 800 crore club very soon. The budget for this spy action thriller is estimated to be in the range of Rs 250 to Rs 300 crore. By earning more than double its budget, the film has successfully secured the coveted 'Blockbuster' status.

List of highest-grossing films on day 10

In terms of the highest single-day earnings on the 10th day of release at the box office, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 has claimed the top spot. Previously, Dhurandhar held the number one position, a record that has now been broken by Dhurandhar 2. The first part released last year, had earned Rs 58 crore on its 10th day of release. Following this, the list includes films such as Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2, Chhaava, Gadar 2, Stree 2 and Dangal.

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection

Starring the likes of Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Madhavan, this film is raking in massive earnings both within India and overseas. According to data obtained from Sacnilk, its worldwide collection has reached Rs 1,151.22 crore. In the overseas market, with earnings of Rs 296 crore, it has already joined the Rs 200-crore club and is well on its way to entering the Rs 300-crore club.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 box office Day 10: How much Ranveer Singh's film earns on Saturday?