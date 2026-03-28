Dhurandhar 2 box office Day 10: How much Ranveer Singh's film earned on Saturday, as per early estimates

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar is currently ruling the box office with its strong collections. The second part of the 2025 blockbuster movie Dhurandhar, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge opened the Indian box office with Rs 43 crore from its paid previews and collected Rs 102.55 crore on its first day.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has been earning over Rs 40 crore in Hindi net collections every day for eight straight days. This makes it one of the few Indian blockbusters to maintain such huge daily earnings for so long. Its 8-day streak even puts it ahead of other big hits like Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2, Jawan, and Animal.

Let us tell you about how much did Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar 2 earned on Saturday, March 28, 2026, as per early estimates.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 10

As per early estimates provided by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar Part 2 has earned Rs 39.98 crore on its second Saturday with an overall occupancy rate of 54.9%. The movie had recorded the highest Hindi occupancy of 57.3%, followed by 41% in Tamil and 33% in Telugu shows. Notably, the exact box office figures for Dhurandhar 2's Day 10 collection will be updated tomorrow, March 29, 2026, at 8:30 AM.

With this, the film’s net collection in India stands at Rs 755.90 crore. In terms of worldwide collections, Dhurandhar 2 has crossed Rs 1,151.22 crore since its grand release on March 19, 2026, with paid previews held on March 18, 2026.

Besides Ranveer Singh, the film features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor and Sara Arjun in important roles. The blockbuster is directed by Uri fame director Aditya Dhar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under B62 Studios and JioStudios.

Also Read: Dhurandhar Part 2 box office Day 9: How much did Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's film earn?