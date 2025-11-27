Dharmendra's prayer meet to be held in Bandra hotel on Thursday | Deets Inside Prayer meet for Dharmendra to be held at Taj Lands End on Thursday evening. Deol family gears up for an intimate remembrance.

New Delhi:

The prayer meet for veteran actor Dharmendra, who passed away earlier this week, will be held on Thursday evening at Mumbai’s Taj Lands End hotel. According to PTI, preparations are underway at Taj to host a quiet and dignified gathering where the Deol family, their friends from the film industry and well-wishers can pay their final respects to the legendary star.

This prayer meet taking place three days after his death. Dharmendra passed away on November 24 at the age of 89 at his Juhu home after a week-long illness. He was cremated later that day at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle.

When and where will Dharmendra's prayer meet be held?

The Deol family announced the prayer vigil through an invitation poster on social media. The poster features a childhood photo of Dharmendra and the words 'Celebration of Life.' It further reads, 'Dharmendra 8 December 1935 - 24 November 2025. Prayer meet on 27 November 2025, 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm.' The venue is then detailed, 'Seaside Lawns, Taj Lands End, Bandra, Mumbai.' According to reports, singer Sonu Nigam may sing some of Dharmendra's popular songs at the service.

Entire Bollywood is expected to arrive

Dharmendra's funeral was held on the day of his death, and many prominent figures from the film industry, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan, attended. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Allu Arvind, and many others attended to pay their respects.

Dharmendra has delivered many brilliant and memorable performances in films such as Haqeeqat (1964), Anupama (1966), Phool Aur Patthar (1966), Satyakam (1969), Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971), Sholay (1975), Dream Girl (1977), and The Burning Train (1980).

Dharmendra's last film

Fans can now enjoy the late actor's presence in his last film, Ikkis, which is set to release this December. The film also stars Agastya Nanda, who plays India's youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. Dharmendra plays the 21-year-old war hero's father, Brigadier Khetarpal. Jaideep Ahlawat also plays a pivotal role.

Also Read: Dharmendra dies at 89: Hema Malini pours her heart out in X post dedicated to her 'go to person'