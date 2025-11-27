Dharmendra dies at 89: Hema Malini pours her heart out in X post dedicated to her 'go to person' Hema Malini shared a long post on X on Thursday remembering her late 'loving husband'. Dharmendra breathed her last on November 24.

New Delhi:

Hema Malini took to her X profile to share a heartwarming post for her late husband and He-Man of Bollywood, Dharmendra. The 'Dream Girl' shared two photos along with a long caption where she can be seen pouring her heart out.

Dharam ji! He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha and Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my ‘go to’ person in all times of need- in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad,' read her caption.

The X post further reads, 'He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them. As a public personality, his talent, his humility in spite of his popularity, and his universal appeal set him apart as a unique icon unequalled among all the legends. His enduring fame and achievements in the film industry will last forever.

My personal loss is indescribable and the vacuum created is something that will last through the rest of my life. After years of togetherness, I am left with myriad memories to relive the many special moments.'

