Aryan Khan being interrogated by Delhi NCB SIT team at Rapid Action Force camp in Mumbai

Delhi Narcotics Control Bureau SIT team is interrogating Aryan Khan at the Rapid Action Force camp in Mumbai. The 23-year-old is out on bail after he was arrested by the police in a drugs related case in the month of October. Earlier in the day, he appeared before the NCB to mark his weekly attendance with the probe agency. However, he had left the office after five minutes citing health issues.

Late last month, Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court, over 20 days after his arrest in the case of seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. He managed to walk out of Arthur Road Central Jail only on October 30 -- after spending 29 nights away from his home. A single bench of Justice N W Sambre also granted bail to his co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.

"All three pleas are allowed. I will pass detailed orders by tomorrow evening," Justice Sambre said.

Aryan Khan's advocates then sought permission to submit cash bail to which the court refused and said surety is to be given. Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment.

