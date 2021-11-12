Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Shah Rukh Khan's son leaves NCB office after 5 mins citing health issues

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Aryan Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan appeared before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), to mark his weekly (every Friday) presence before the agency. On arriving at the NCB office, the 23-year-old went straight to the third floor with his lawyers. Aryan came at 1:45 pm and left at 1:50 pm after fulfilling his bail conditions. Reportedly, NCB SIT was trying to record Aryan's statement but citing health issues, the star kid's lawyers asked for more time.

Aryan, who was recently granted bail in the drugs-on-cruise case was summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the NCB for questioning, however, he could not appear citing fever. Bombay High Court had issued a detailed bail order of Aryan Khan on October 29, which stated that he should appear before NCB every Friday and was asked to surrender his passport.

This was Aryan Khan's second foray into public view after he got bail on October 29. See pics

Late last month, Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court, over 20 days after his arrest in the case of seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. He managed to walk out of Arthur Road Central Jail only on October 30 -- after spending 29 nights away from his home. A single bench of Justice N W Sambre also granted bail to his co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.

"All three pleas are allowed. I will pass detailed orders by tomorrow evening," Justice Sambre said.

Aryan Khan's advocates then sought permission to submit cash bail to which the court refused and said surety is to be given. Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment.

-- inputs by Jayprakash Singh