Adivi Sesh predicts long run for Dhurandhar 2 at Dacoit trailer launch: 'It will go on for another 3-4 months'

New Delhi:

Adivi Sesh is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Dacoit: A Love Story, opposite Mrunal Thakur. The film was earlier scheduled to release on March 19, coinciding with Dhurandhar 2, but was postponed to April 10, 2026.

The trailer of the film was unveiled by the makers today, April 4, 2026. At the trailer launch event, Adivi Sesh interacted with the media and addressed questions related to the film's postponement and the box office dominance of Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Adivi Sesh predicts long run for Dhurandhar 2 at Dacoit trailer launch

When asked about the postponement of Dacoit and whether the film would now get enough screens, especially since its April 10 release was initially clashing with Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla, which has now been pushed to April 17 Adivi Sesh said, "Haan, because originally we were planning to release on March 19 due to Ugadi, which is the Telugu New Year. Humare liye South version ke liye Ugadi release bahut achha tha. Lekin humein theek tarah ki showcasing nahi mil rahi thi because of my friend Aditya Dhar's phenomenal Dhurandhar. Toh humne socha ki humein sahi showcasing dhoondhni chahiye, aur jab humein apne distributors se confidence mila ki April 10 ke liye achhi showcasing hai, jis type ke screen timings aur theatres chahiye the, only then we announced the date."

He was asked if Dhurandhar 2's strong box office run might affect his film, Dacoit: A Love Story, to this Adivi Sesh replied, "Nahi, mujhe lagta hai yeh agle 3–4 mahine chalti rahegi, aur chalni bhi chahiye. Yeh IPL ki tarah hai, yeh phenomena pure culture ko influence karta hai. Mujhe lagta hai cinema ke liye alag-alag space hai. Mai chahta hu jinko bhi Dhurandhar 2 ki tickets na mile, wo hamari film dekhe. (No, I think it will continue running for the next 3–4 months, and it should. It’s also like the IPL, these are phenomena that influence the entire culture. I feel there’s room for different kinds of cinema. I want anyone who couldn’t get tickets for Dhurandhar 2 to watch our film.)

About Dacoit: A Love Story

Dacoit: A Love Story is directed by by Shaneil Deo and co-written by Adivi Sesh. Apart from Adivi and Mrunal, the film stars Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni in key roles. Produced by Supriya Yarlagadda under the banners of SS Creations and Suniel Narang Production. The movie is slated to released on April 10, 2026.

Also Read: Dacoit Trailer Out: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur promise a fiery mix of love, revenge and action | Watch